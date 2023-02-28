Team Manitoba nets new medals in fencing, cross-country skiing

Team Manitoba's medal count at the 2023 Canada Winter Games is growing.

On Tuesday, Team Manitoba announced two more medals – a bronze in cross-country skiing and a silver in fencing.

Jesse Bachinsky, 24, won the bronze medal in the Para-Nordic standing 2.5 km classic race.

"The course is incredibly wicked fast, and there's lots of technical climbs and downhills, and it's a really great place to race and train," Bachinsky said in a news release.

He said this is his third Canada Games.

Sixteen-year-old Cheryl Cheung brought home the other medal – a silver in the female épée individual event.

"It's awesome to medal in my first event, I fought really hard," said Cheung. "My teammates cheered for me, and my coach helped me out a lot. And I'm really grateful for this experience."

This brings Manitoba's total medal count to eight, including three gold medals, four silver medals, and one bronze.

The 2023 Canada Winter Games continue in PEI until March 5.