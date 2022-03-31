Team McEwen latest curling squad to separate

Another Manitoba curling team is calling it quits – this time on the men’s side.

Team Mike McEwen announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the team will be going separate ways at the end of the season.

“After four years together, Team McEwen has decided to part ways at the end of this season,” the post reads.

“We have had some incredible wins and moments together and we wish each other nothing but the best in our future personal and curling endeavours.”

The team said they will be finishing their season at the Grand Slam of Curling Championships in Toronto which goes from Apr. 12 to 17.

This news follows several other teams in Canada coming to an end including Manitoba's Team Jennifer Jones.

Jones has since announced she will be joining Manitoba’s Team Zacharias while Jones’ long-time teammate Kaitlyn Lawes will be staying in Manitoba and be the skip for her own team.