Techie teen from Winnipeg being remembered for cancer research efforts
A Winnipeg teenager who made headlines for his efforts in assisting cancer research has died.
On Feb. 19, Dylan Bucci died at the age of 19 from cancer. Now, his family and friends, as well as medical researchers, are honouring his legacy.
When Dylan Bucci was in Grade 10 at Sisler High School, he restored donated computers to give processing power for cancer mapping and childhood cancer research on the World Community Grid.
"He started the computer project because our grandparents both suffered with cancer and they both survived,” Spencer Bucci, Dylan’s brother said in an interview with CTV. “He saw that they never gave up and he never wanted to give up either.”
The young computer wiz’s legacy will live on throughout North America through ongoing medical research.
Dr. Charles Keller, the scientific director of the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute in the United States works on finding cancer treatments.
He says one year of Dylan’s processing power saved them 168 years of processing time.
“We were actually looking forward to hiring him at one point,” Keller said in an interview with CTV. “Somebody who is math enabled and is able to do coding is exactly the kind of person that will end up curing cancer.”
In 2019, Dylan and his Sisler Cyber Academy instructor, Robert Esposito, were invited to Krembil Research Institute in Toronto. Dylan was the first volunteer to get a tour of the facility.
A year later that work would become even more personal for Dylan. In the summer of 2020, he was diagnosed with cancer—Ewing’s Sarcoma.
Despite being in pain from the cancer and chemo, the teen kept his computer work going.
“He wanted to continue doing that and he was passionate about that,” Spencer said. “That was part of the biggest reason that he wanted to fight.”
Esposito says Sisler has created a computer club in Dylan’s honour.
"We kind of hope to provide more insight and information to everybody on how they can contribute their processing power to various medical research around the globe,” Esposito said.
Erik Easper is one of the students at Sisler High School making sure Dylan’s computing work continues. He manages the Dylan Bucci Grid Computing Club.
"It just really feels good to be able to contribute,” Eaper said in an interview.
Dylan’s father, Michael, hopes other people will donate processing power on their own devices.
“The little or the lots of computing power that you can offer, you can buy somebody 10 more minutes, an hour, or 10 years,” Michael said.
Earlier this year—Keller sent Dylan and his family a video and told him his next project is being done in Dylan’s honour.
“Behind me is a team of people that are working on the molecules modelled in order for us to develop drugs for Ewing’s Sarcoma and other bone cancers,” Keller said in the video.
Dylan died weeks later.
"I wish we could have kept Dylan in this world,” Keller said. “I wish we would have found that treatment sooner in a period of time where it would have made a difference in his life.”
Instead of flowers, the family is collecting donations to finish the house repairs they were doing to accommodate Dylan’s illness. They say they are donating the rest to organizations such as Krembil Research Institute, World Community Grid, and CancerCare Manitoba.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's oligarchs: Who are they and why are they important?
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.
This is what a Russian oil tycoon has to say about Putin
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was formerly Russia's richest man says he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘became a criminal’ after his invasion of Ukraine.
Live updates: U.S. senators to speak with Ukraine president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will talk to U.S. senators on a video conference call Saturday morning, according to a person familiar with the invitation from the Ukrainian embassy.
White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging
The price of gasoline has topped $2 a litre in British Columbia as Canadians continue to see eye-popping numbers at the pump this week, spurred upward by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Trudeau to visit allies in Europe to discuss Ukraine, will meet with the Queen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for a series of meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue, and he will have an audience with the Queen. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.
Regina
-
Acute care operating at highest capacity levels ever: Sask. Health Authority
The province's acute care system is operating at its "highest capacity levels ever," according to Saskatchewan Health Authority slides presented at Thursday’s physicians' town hall.
-
Regina hotel reinstating cancelled Grey Cup reservations following backlash
A Regina hotel that cancelled reservations for some guests planning to attend Grey Cup weekend said it is now reinstating the initial bookings.
-
Poilievre promises to repeal bills C-69, C-48 in bid to encourage pipeline development
Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre is promising that he’d repeal two Liberal government bills if he becomes prime minister, in a bid to encourage Canadian pipeline development.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse membership calls on board to resign
The voting membership of Lighthouse Supported Living in Saskatoon is calling for its board to step down.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police find missing Quebec child east of Sudbury, one arrest made
The search for a missing Quebec toddler ended safely Thursday night at a northern Ontario motel as police took one man into custody.
-
North Bay auto shop incident being investigated
North Bay Police officers and fire crews were called to an auto shop on Cassells Street Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario puts $2.5 million toward Sudbury recovery services
Sudbury's Monarch Recovery Services is receiving $2.5 million in provincial funding to help expand its addiction recovery services.
Edmonton
-
Kenney condemned for calling Edmonton academic 'deranged' and an 'NDP law professor'
An Edmonton law professor is threatening to sue Alberta's premier over an attack that he considers 'a violent call to arms' against him, while several politicians and academics condemn the post.
-
Province to fund 2 new Edmonton Catholic schools, Edmonton Public pitch turned down
Alberta’s 2022 provincial budget will fund the construction of two new Catholic schools in the Edmonton area, but there is no funding to build new Edmonton Public schools.
-
Early Alberta election? Kenney says maybe, if 'the confidence of the legislature' is lost
Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls on May 29, 2023 but this week Premier Jason Kenney left the door open for an earlier vote.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke church
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Running out of smartphone storage? Here's how to get more
Here are some practical tips on how to free up your phone's storage.
Calgary
-
Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn
Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.
-
Early Alberta election? Kenney says maybe, if 'the confidence of the legislature' is lost
Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls on May 29, 2023 but this week Premier Jason Kenney left the door open for an earlier vote.
-
Alberta pledges $10M in Ukraine support, money will help buy defensive equipment
Alberta is sending an additional $10 million for humanitarian aid and defensive military equipment in Ukraine, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario; man arrested
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe in Hagar, Ont., a small town near Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified. A Quebec man was arrested.
-
'I have a room': Quebecers rush to host Ukrainian refugees, whenever they arrive
Quebec has seen a flood of people wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, including many locals ready to host them, posting offers on Facebook or making calls. What's missing -- so far -- is the refugees, who won't be able to even apply for a visa for another two weeks.
-
Family doctors warn private medicine is becoming a 'trend' in Quebec
Family doctors in Quebec are warning that the health ministry's latest attempt to legislate how primary care is delivered will only help drive more general practitioners out of the public system and into private health care.
Ottawa
-
Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest
A trip to get Valentine's for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
-
Gatineau woman returns to Ukraine to aid in war against Russia
Virginia Dronova, 39, tells CTV News Ottawa she returned to Ukraine five days before the invasion.
-
Gas prices could hit $1.80 a litre in Ottawa this weekend
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Nova Scotia's state of emergency will end March 20; 4 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
Kitchener
-
'It's saving us a lot on gas': Demand for electric vehicles increases as gas prices rise
Kitchener-Waterloo car dealerships say they're seeing an increase in customers looking to make the switch to either electric or hybrid in the face of rising fuel prices.
-
Grand River watershed under flood watch
With temperatures expected to reach into the double digits this weekend, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed.
-
Premier makes campaign-style visit to Waterloo Region
A crowd of employees gathered on the shop floor of a stainless steel equipment maker in Elmira Friday afternoon to greet and shake hands with Premier Doug Ford.
Vancouver
-
Survey shows 1-in-3 Canadians get investment advice on social media regularly
Roughly one-third of Canadians say they use social media to get investment information at least once a week, and nearly one-in-five have either purchased or considered purchasing an investment they learned about on social media, according to a new survey.
-
Lower Mainland likely facing colder-than-average spring, Environment Canada forecasts
B.C.'s Lower Mainland could be in for a colder-and-average spring thanks to a lingering La Nina weather pattern, according to the latest seasonal outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Illegal drug dispensary posing as tattoo studio shut down after allegedly selling to teen: RCMP
An illegal drug dispensary in Burnaby, B.C., was shut down by the RCMP after a teen was allegedly able to make a purchase at the store.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health reports 4 COVID-19 deaths in final update of the week
Four deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday.
-
Vandalism at Russian church may be hate crime: Victoria police
Victoria police are investigating a possible hate crime after vandals targeted a Russian church in B.C.'s capital.
-
Victoria police warn of another downtown convoy protest, organizers call it 'largest' yet
Organizers with the group We Unify Canada say the protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend will be the "largest pro-democracy rally in the history of Victoria."