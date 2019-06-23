

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five people, including a 15-year-old driver, after stopping a vehicle that was travelling against traffic.

Police said on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. officers were in the area of Fort Street and York Avenue when they saw a car driving westbound against one-way eastbound traffic.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Fort Street and Graham Avenue.

Police said the driver gave officers a false name and did not have a licence or registration.

After further investigation, officers placed all five people inside the vehicle under arrest.

Police said they searched the vehicle and seized a .22 calibre handgun and a magazine with nine rounds of .22 calibre ammunition. A small amount of crack cocaine and about $1,945 was also seized. Police said the driver had a knife.

The 15-year-old driver is facing several firearms, weapons and drug related charges as well as multiple driving offences.

The four other people inside the vehicle, 18-year-old Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan, 18-year-old Zachary Martens, 18-year-old Elias Abdella Salem and 19-year-old Abdulnaser Sheikh are all facing multiple firearms and drug related charges.

All five suspects were detained in custody.