A 16-year-old boy is facing a number of charges after four fires were set in the Point Douglas area on Friday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service said between 4:10 a.m. and 4:18 a.m. two mattresses were set on fire in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue; a detached garage was set on fire in the 100 block of Lorne Avenue; and a chair on a porch in the 100 block of Granville Street also went up in flames.

Shortly after, police found and arrested a suspect on Granville Street. Following an investigation officers said the suspect is allegedly responsible for the four fires, as well as a Liqour Mart theft on July 27.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with several offences including four counts of arson causing damage to property. He was also processed on an outstanding warrant for nine counts of failure to comply with a sentence.

He is in custody.

Winnipeg police said the fires are unrelated to the deadly fire on Prince Edward Street.