WINNIPEG -- A 14-year-old has been arrested after a man said he was stabbed while asleep on Waywayseecappo First Nation, according to the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Just after 11 a.m. on April 16, officers were told by a clerk that a man had came to the Waywayseecappo detachment with stab wounds. Police and the clerk helped the victim with his injuries until EMS came.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from the community, said he was sleeping and was woken up from the stabbing, according to police. Officers noted the victim was able to push the suspect out of the way and run to safety.

The 20-year-old was brought to police by a community member and then taken to hospital by EMS. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police say they went to the home of a suspect, arrested him and brought him into custody.

A 14-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to comply with an undertaking.

A suspect has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

None of the charges have been tested in court.