WINNIPEG -- Selkirk RCMP has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to shots being fired into a Selkirk home.

RCMP were called to Morris Avenue in Selkirk just after 12 a.m. Thursday, after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told bullets were fired through the front window of a home in the area. Four people, including two kids, were home at the time but no one was hurt.

Eventually, officers were able to find a suspect a few blocks away and he was arrested.

The 17-year-old, who is from Selkirk, was found with a handgun, alleged RCMP.

He is currently in custody and is facing several charges, including:

• Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent;

• Careless use of a firearm;

• Pointing a firearm;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm; and

• Failure to comply with a probation order

RCMP are still investigating.