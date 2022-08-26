Teen arrested in connection with assault at Brandon home

(File image) (File image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI affidavit shows concerns about documents at Trump estate

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Brandon / AP)

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island