WINNIPEG -- A 16-year-old man was arrested by Brandon police after a stolen vehicle was reported.

On Wednesday, police received a call that someone’s vehicle had been stolen from the 2200 block of Van Horne Avenue and the owner said they saw it being driven northbound.

Police were able to find the vehicle, parked outside a home in the 000 block of 22 Street N, and officers started searching the area for a suspect.

According the police, a suspect tried to run, but officers were able to arrest him.

During the arrest, police say the teen dropped a machete and they eventually learned he was under a court order to not carry any weapons.

The teen was in court Thursday morning on charges of:

• Theft of a motor vehicle

• Resisting arrest

• Possessing a dangerous weapon

• Failing to comply with conditions of recognizance

He was also wanted on an arrest warrant and is also facing the following charges:

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Carrying a firearm in a careless manner

• Failing to attend court

• Failing to comply with conditions of recognizance