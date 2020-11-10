WINNIPEG -- Three Winnipeg teenagers have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was robbed and attacked with a machete in a Winnipeg parking lot.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Winnipeg police officers were called to the 800 block of Concordia Avenue after a passerby found a seriously hurt 15-year-old boy in a parking lot. The teen was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Police investigated the incident, and arrested three suspects, who they said arranged a meeting with the victim.

Officers allege during this meeting the victim was assaulted with a machete and robbed of his personal property, including his clothes. The victim was then left suffering on the ground until the passerby found him.

Two of the suspects know the victim.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and disguise with intent. He is in custody.

A 16-year-old girl is facing charges of aggravated assault and robbery, and a 15-year-old girl is facing charges of robbery. They have both been released on an undertaking.

None of the charges have been proven in court.