Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in an ongoing aggravated assault investigation.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2018 police said a 17-year-old boy was walking near Main Street and Bannerman Avenue when he was confronted by two other teenage boys in a nearby parking lot.

Police said the 17-year-old was assaulted and struck in the face with a projectile causing serious and life-altering injuries.

The boy was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.