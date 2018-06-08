

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 14-year-old boy is dead following an ATV crash near Elkhorn, Manitoba.

The Mounties said it happened late afternoon Thursday, about three kilometres west of the community in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth.

The boy, who was from the RM, was riding with two others in a gravel pit when he went over a pile of gravel, police said, and investigators believe he didn’t realize there was a steep drop coming.

He was wearing a helmet at the time.

Police said he died after being taken to hospital, and students at the Elkhorn Community School and community members are being offered trauma services.

Police continue to investigate.