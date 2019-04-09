

CTV Winnipeg





A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm after another teen was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday.

Around 5:20 a.m., RCMP in Chemawawin, Man., received a report of a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in Easterville, Man.

The boy was taken to a nursing station and then to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy was been charged with a number of offences in addition to attempted murder, including discharging a firearm while being reckless.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in The Pas, Man., on Thursday.

RCMP is investigating.