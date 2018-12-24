Featured
Teen charged after carjacking in Exchange District
Winnipeg police said three male suspects have been detained in custody following a break and enter at a business in the 1100 block of Taylor Avenue.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 12:09PM CST
Winnipeg police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after a woman was carjacked in the Exchange District.
Around 2:45 a.m., police went to the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue due to the report of a carjacking.
A 23-year-old woman told police she was sitting in her car when a man reportedly approached and told her to get out. The women complied and the man took her car. She wasn’t injured.
Around 3 a.m., officers spotted the car in the 500 block of Portage Avenue and followed it to a lane in the 300 block of Langside Street.
Police said the driver then ran away and after a short chase was arrested.
Theodoros Kyriakakos has been charged with robbery.
He is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.