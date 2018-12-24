

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after a woman was carjacked in the Exchange District.

Around 2:45 a.m., police went to the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue due to the report of a carjacking.

A 23-year-old woman told police she was sitting in her car when a man reportedly approached and told her to get out. The women complied and the man took her car. She wasn’t injured.

Around 3 a.m., officers spotted the car in the 500 block of Portage Avenue and followed it to a lane in the 300 block of Langside Street.

Police said the driver then ran away and after a short chase was arrested.

Theodoros Kyriakakos has been charged with robbery.

He is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.