A 17-year-old has been charged following a car theft in the East Kildonan area.

Winnipeg police said shortly before 6 a.m. Friday the suspect located an unoccupied car parked and running behind a residence in the 300 block of Sydney Avenue. The suspect got in the car and drove off.

A short time later officers saw the stolen car speeding in the area of Redwood Avenue and Main Street. Police said the driver failed to stop at a red light and continued to head west.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle before it hit a light standard and a tree. Police said the suspect continued driving before coming to a stop in the 800 block of Redwood Avenue.

The suspect then attempted to run from police but was apprehended by officers after a short chase on foot.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with several offences, including theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are reminding the public to be mindful of their cars during the winter months as many motorists heat up their cars before heading out onto the road. Police said you should never leave your vehicle unattended while the keys are in the ignition.