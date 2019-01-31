

CTV Winnipeg





A 16-year-old from Bloodvein has been charged with two counts of manslaughter after two men were found dead in the community.

The Mounties were called around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 for a report of two dead men at a house in Bloodvein.

Two men, aged 22 and 32, were pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP is investigating their deaths as homicides.

Police said the teen charged was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in youth court Monday.

Bloodvein is located approximately 250 kilometres north of Winnipeg.