Teen charged with manslaughter after 17-year-old fatally shot in West End
A Winnipeg police cruiser parked outside a home in the 1000 block of Sherburn St. on Saturday, Nov.10. (Source: Scott Sinclair/CTV News Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 12:43PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 11, 2018 12:42PM CST
UPDATE: Police now say a 17-year-old boy was killed on Saturday in Winnipeg’s West End.
Officers said they found the boy at a home on Sherburn Street just after midnight with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police said officers recovered a weapon and arrested a 15-year-old boy at the scene.
He is charged with manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.
The accused is in custody, police said.
EARLIER: Homicide detectives are investigating what police call a 'serious incident' in the West End early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg police say they were called to a home on Sherburn St. near Wellington Ave. just after midnight.
They say officers were still on scene as of noon on Saturday.