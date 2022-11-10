Teen charged with second-degree murder in death of man

Months after the suspicious death of a man from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, Mounties and First Nations Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with second-degree murder.

Manitoba RCMP said officers with the Major Crimes Services along with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) arrested the teenager on Wednesday in connection with the homicide of Mathew Brown.

Brown, a 36-year-old man from Canupawakpa, was found dead at a home in the community on July 9 after MFNPS got a call of an assault. At the time, RCMP said Brown's death was suspicious, but days later determined his death was a homicide.

Mounties said Thursday that Brown and the 15-year-old were known to each other.

The youth, who remains in custody, cannot be named as he is a minor. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

RCMP said police are not looking for any other suspects in the investigation.

Canupawakpa Dakota Nation is located in southwestern Manitoba, about 95 kilometres southwest of Brandon.