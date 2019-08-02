

CTV News Winnipeg





A 17-year-old boy was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle near Birdtail Sioux First Nation, according to RCMP.

RCMP in Hamiota, Man., say it happened on Highway 83, around half a kilometre south of PR 335.

Police say a vehicle driving south on the highway struck the teen who was walking on the highway.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman, stopped and called 911. The 17-year-old, from Birdtail Sioux First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a 23-year-old man, who was a passenger in her car, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP believe a pickup truck, possibly a white one, came across the crash, stopped, but didn’t stay at the scene. Police want to speak to the driver of this pickup truck, because they might have helpful information.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

Anyone who saw the collision or who may know who the driver of the pickup truck is asked to contact the RCMP at 204-764-2732 or Crime Stoppers.