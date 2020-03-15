WINNIPEG -- A 16-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash just west of Winkler, Man.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Provincial Road 306 and Municipal Road 12N early Sunday morning, which is about 15 kilometres from Winkler.

According to RCMP, the 16-year-old boy from Schanzenfeld, Man., was heading westbound on Road 12N when the car lost control, entered the ditch, and collided with a hydro pole.

Officers said the 16-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.

Two other male occupants in the vehicle, 18 and 17, who were both wearing their seatbelts, were assessed by EMS. The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the 17-year-old was treated and released.

RCMP is continuing to investigate and believes alcohol is a factor.