Teen driving 60 km over speed limit said he was late for skate practice: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP said they caught a teen driving 60 kilometres over the speed limit in a Manitoba community, with the driver saying he was late for skate practice.
According to a tweet from the RCMP, officers caught the speeding driver on Sept. 24 just after 8:20 p.m. in Mitchell, Man.
Mounties allege the 17-year-old boy was travelling 140 km/h in a clearly marked 80 km/h zone. Officers noted the teen said he was late for skate practice.
“Likely ended up being really late,” the tweet said.
Officers said the teenager was given a fine for $835 and a serious offence notice for a licence review.
