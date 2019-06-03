

Police said speed was a factor in a December 2018 crash on Pembina Highway that sent four people to hospital.

Emergency personnel were called to the crash, which took place near the Pembina Highway and Ducharme Avenue intersection, on Dec. 7 around 12:55 p.m.

Winnipeg police said the car, a white four-door sedan, was driving southbound on Pembina. Officers note a black two-door sedan, which stopped at the scene of the crash, may have been travelling with the car. Investigators spoke with the occupants of the black sedan.

Four male youths, the driver included, were taken to hospital. Police said a 17-year-old was seriously hurt in the crash and required lengthy hospital treatment.

On Monday police officers said speed played a part in the crash, as it’s believed the white sedan drove over 100 km/h in areas where the limit was between 50 km/h and 60 km/h.

On Sunday the driver of the white sedan turned himself in at police headquarters and was arrested.

An 18-year-old boy is facing two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cause bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

The traffic division continues to investigate.