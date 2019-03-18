Featured
Teen facing child porn charges
The warrant was put out by the Brandon Police Service, which said members of the Winnipeg Police Service made the arrest Sunday.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 10:57AM CST
A youth suspect, 14, is in custody in Winnipeg after being arrested in connection with a warrant for distributing intimate images and child pornography.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Monday, police said.