UPDATE: On July 9 Winnipeg police said Barbara Paul was found safe

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 16-year-old girl they say was last seen in Portage la Prairie, Man., on June 23.

Barbara Paul is described as being five foot five and weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build, medium length curly auburn hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black and grey hooded sweater, black runners and a black, grey and pink backpack.

Police ask anyone with information on where Paul might be to contact missing person’s investigators at 204-986-6250.