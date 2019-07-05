Teen girl last seen in Portage la Prairie found safe: police
Police said Barbara Paul was safely located. (File image)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 3:22PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 2:15PM CST
UPDATE: On July 9 Winnipeg police said Barbara Paul was found safe
EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 16-year-old girl they say was last seen in Portage la Prairie, Man., on June 23.
Barbara Paul is described as being five foot five and weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build, medium length curly auburn hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black and grey hooded sweater, black runners and a black, grey and pink backpack.
Police ask anyone with information on where Paul might be to contact missing person’s investigators at 204-986-6250.