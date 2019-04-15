

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: Winnipeg police said Aminata Diallo has been found safe.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a teenage girl missing since early April.

Aminata Diallo, 16, was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown area.

She is described as five-foot-six with an average build and short black hair.

Anyone with information about Diallo’s location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.