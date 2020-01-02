WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve after making arrangements online to try and sell her cellphone, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Just after 4:50 p.m., officers were called to the area of Mountain Avenue and Salter Street following a reported robbery.

Police say the teen went to a home in the 300 block of Salter after she made plans through an online classifieds service to sell her phone. Officers allege the girl went inside the suite and was robbed of her phone at gunpoint before she ran away.

At the scene of the incident, police found a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle hidden just outside the suite. Two people were taken into custody.

Officers searched the suite and seized .22 calibre ammunition, 1.36 grams of cocaine, and 3.94 grams of meth. The victim’s phone was also found.

Chelsey Dawn Osborne, 21, and Kelly Marie Kroeker, 27, have both been charged with several offences. They remain in custody.