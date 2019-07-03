A hiker from East St. Paul who was found dead near a wilderness trail June 28 is being described as well-rounded and well-loved by his family.

Josh Chornick, 18, was spotted not moving near the Mantario Trail during a helicopter search at around 6 p.m., around two hours after RCMP received a distress signal from a personal satellite messenger device.

When searchers on the ground reached him at 7:50 p.m., he was dead, police said.

He had been dropped off near Caddy Lake that morning.

In a statement to CTV News, Chornick’s family said the teen had just finished his first year of engineering at the University of Manitoba after graduating from River East Collegiate with top marks that earned him an award from the Governor General. He was working at Manitoba Hydro in an engineering position for the summer.

The statement said Chornick was a “well rounded gentleman who was loved by family, friends and community,” and “touched the lives of everybody he knew.”

His family said he was a passionate musician who wrote songs and had a black belt in Tae Kwan Do.

They also said Chornick was an avid hiker who found a personal way to remember his time outdoors -- by painting the nature scenes he had witnessed after he came home.

On the weekend, RCMP said an autopsy would be performed and the investigation into the death was ongoing.