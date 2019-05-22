A 19-year-old man was killed near Anola, Man. Tuesday when his pickup truck crashed into a garbage truck, say Oakbank RCMP.

Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. just north of Anola, located about 38 kilometers east of Winnipeg.

The teen was reportedly heading north on Highway 12 when he rear-ended a garbage truck, which had stopped to collect garbage.

The victim, a man from the R.M. of the Springfied, was the only person in the pickup truck.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The 70-year-old male driver and the 24-year-old male passenger in the garbage truck, both from Winnipeg, were not hurt.

Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate.