Teen killed in crash with garbage truck near Anola
The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene Tuesday afternoon, say Oakbank RCMP. (File image)
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 10:55AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 10:56AM CST
A 19-year-old man was killed near Anola, Man. Tuesday when his pickup truck crashed into a garbage truck, say Oakbank RCMP.
Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. just north of Anola, located about 38 kilometers east of Winnipeg.
The teen was reportedly heading north on Highway 12 when he rear-ended a garbage truck, which had stopped to collect garbage.
The victim, a man from the R.M. of the Springfied, was the only person in the pickup truck.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
The 70-year-old male driver and the 24-year-old male passenger in the garbage truck, both from Winnipeg, were not hurt.
Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate.