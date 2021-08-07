WINNIPEG -- One teen is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle rollover in the RM of Alexander.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the intersection of Road 44E and Road 92N, located about eight kilometres south of Stead, Man. around 3:25 a.m. on July 31.

Mounties said the car was heading southbound when the 18-year-old driver from Winnipeg lost control and left the roadway, entering the ditch and rolling over.

The 18-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As of Saturday, RCMP said they remain in hospital.

A 17-year-old male passenger from Beausejour was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on August 5.

Powerview RCMP along with our Forensic Collision Reconstructionist unit continue to investigate.

It is believed that speed may have been a factor in the collision.