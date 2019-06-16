A teenager is dead after an accident involving a dirt bike near Oakbank, Man.

Speaking by phone, Jeff Hudson, chief of the Rural Municipality of Springfield Fire Department, said a 15-year-old boy was killed while riding a dirt bike Sunday evening.

First responders were called to a section of train tracks at a rural mud road crossing about 1.6 kilometres east of Oakbank around 5:50 p.m. Hudson said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both RCMP and crews from the Springfield Fire Department remained on scene as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Hudson could not confirm what led to the crash but said the family of the young man has been notified.

An RCMP traffic analyst was expected to arrive on scene Sunday night or early Monday morning.