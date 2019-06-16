

CTV Winnipeg





A teenager is dead after his dirt bike collided with a train at a railway crossing near Oakbank, Man.

Speaking by phone, Jeff Hudson, chief of the Rural Municipality of Springfield Fire Department, said a 15-year-old boy was killed while riding a dirt bike Sunday evening.

First responders were called to a section of train tracks at a rural mud road crossing about 1.6 kilometres east of Oakbank around 5:50 p.m. Hudson said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said Monday morning that the teenager was driving northbound on Spruce Road when he was hit by an eastbound train.

Mounties, CP Rail police, and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.