UPDATE: RCMP said Allison Bighetty has been found safe.

Police thank the public for their help.

EARLIER: RCMP officers are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at 10 p.m. on June 29 in Thompson, Man.

Allison Bighetty is described as five foot five, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police believe she is in the Thompson area.

The RCMP is asking people for help in finding Bighetty. Anyone with information on her location is asked at contact 204-677-6911.