Teen stabbed at high school in Selkirk, Man.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 7:03PM CST
A 14-year-old boy is in custody after another teen was stabbed in the hand at a high school in Selkirk, Man.
RCMP said they were called to the Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School at 9:38 a.m. Monday for a weapons complaint.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed in the hand, and learned a suspect had left.
Investigators tracked the suspect to a residence not far from the school and arrested him.
The 14-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault and possess weapon for dangerous purpose.