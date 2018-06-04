

CTV Winnipeg





A 14-year-old boy is in custody after another teen was stabbed in the hand at a high school in Selkirk, Man.

RCMP said they were called to the Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School at 9:38 a.m. Monday for a weapons complaint.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed in the hand, and learned a suspect had left.

Investigators tracked the suspect to a residence not far from the school and arrested him.

The 14-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault and possess weapon for dangerous purpose.