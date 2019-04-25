

CTV Winnipeg





A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle-train collision.

Oakbank RCMP responded to the collision on Briercliff Road in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, Man., at around 4 pm.

The teen, who was the only person in the vehicle, was driving northbound when the collision happened at an uncontrolled intersection.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not seem to be the cause of the collision.

RCMP and Canadian Pacific Police Service will continue on with the investigation.