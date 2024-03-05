Teen wanted in Pukatawagan shooting

Police in Pukatawagan, Man. are looking for two young suspects they believe were involved in a string of violent incidents last week, including a shooting.

Pukatawagan RCMP were called to a house in the community just after 1 a.m. Friday morning after a 16-year-old teenage boy was shot.

Investigators said 17-year-old Jerome Bighetty and 22-year-old Bowden Nicholas were outside the house with the victim when Bighetty fired a shotgun several times – and at least one struck the victim.

Bighetty and Nicholas left the scene before Mounties arrived. The victim was transported to a Winnipeg hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Two hours later, RCMP responded to reports of an assault in Pukatawagan. Investigators said Bighetty assaulted a 19-year-old woman. She sustained minor injuries from the attack.

Then, at around 7:45 p.m. that evening, RCMP were called to an armed robbery outside a business in Pukatawagan. Mounties said Bighetty pointed a handgun at a 12-year-old boy sitting on a snowmobile and demanded he get off. Bighetty stole the snowmobile and drove away. The 12-year-old wasn’t hurt, and the snowmobile was found nearby.

RCMP said officers have visited several homes in the area and continue to patrol Pukatawagan. However, they haven’t found Bighetty or Nicholas yet.

It’s believed the two men are together, and Bighetty is considered a danger to the public.

Jerome Bighetty is described as 5-6 tall, 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted on warrants for discharging a firearm with intent, robbery with a firearm, and assault.

Bowden Nicholas is described as 5-4 tall, 119 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted on warrants for firearm and breach-related charges.

RCMP received approval from a judge to release Bighetty’s name and photo – arguing he may be a danger to others and publishing his identity could help police find him. Underage offenders are ususally not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

None of the charges or allegations have been tested in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pukatawagan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.