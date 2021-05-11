WINNIPEG -- Portage la Prairie RCMP used a police dog to track down and arrest a suspect who allegedly used bear spray on a 14-year-old girl and stole the vehicle she was waiting in on Sunday night.

RCMP responded to a call of an armed theft of a vehicle outside of a home on Dufferin Avenue West in Portage la Prairie at approximately 9:50 p.m. RCMP said the initial call indicated a youth was in the car at the time of the robbery. When they arrived, officers learned a 14-year-old girl was waiting in the car for her dad when she was approached by two men. The teenager was allegedly sprayed with bear spray and forced out of the car, which was then stolen.

The girl was treated for injuries and released.

A few minutes later, RCMP received a report of a crash on Third Street SE, where two men ran from the scene. When police arrived, they determined the stolen vehicle from earlier was involved in the collision. Officers then received another report of the two men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from Fourth Street SE and Countess Avenue. The attempted theft was not successful.

RCMP arrived to contain the scene and contacted police dog services to assist. Jolt, a police dog, was deployed and tracked one of the men to Fourth Street Northeast. The man attempted to run, but was apprehended, allegedly resisting arrest and attempting to grab a knife from his pocket.

Duncan Atkinson, 23, of Long Plain First Nation, was taken into custody and charged with multiple charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The second suspect has not been apprehended, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.