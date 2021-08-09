WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are warning people about a string of attacks against women along the Red River Trail system, including a teenager who was sexually assaulted.

Winnipeg police said the teenage girl was walking along the river trail behind Churchill High School around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. As the girl was walking, police said a man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the girl was able to free herself and run for help. The police Sex Crimes Unit responded to the reported assault.

Later that day around 6 p.m., a woman in her 20s was jogging along the river trail near Harkness Avenue when a man came up from the riverbank and attacked her, police said.

"He grabbed hold of her from behind and pulled her to the ground," police said in a news release. "The victim screamed and was able to escape."

Police said these are not the only assaults that have happened in the area recently.

On June 12, police warned the public of an assault against a woman at Cockburn Street and Churchill Drive.

Police said between April and August 2021, there have been several incidents of women being physically attacked along the Red River Trail system. All the attacks have happened on the west Red River trail from the Osborne Bridge, south along Churchill Drive, to the Elm Park footbridge at Jubilee Avenue.

All of the victims were women in their mid-teens to late 30s.

In these cases, police said the women were grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and threatened with a weapon. The attacks happened at different times of day, including in the early evening hours when it is still light and the early morning hours when it is dark out.

Winnipeg police said investigators have not been able to 'definitively link' all the attacks.

Police are warning the public to walk or run along the trails with a partner. Police said people using the trails should:

tell someone the route you are taking;

avoid poorly lit paths or running/walking when it is dark;

stick to populated paths when running/walking/cycling;

carry a cellphone and/or personal alarm device;

run without headphones;

if you are confronted, be loud and shout for help;

The Winnipeg Police Sex Crimes Unit is investigating the attacks. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.