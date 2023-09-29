Teenager abducted at knifepoint and sexually assaulted: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg

    The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a teenage girl was abducted and sexually assaulted on Sunday evening.

    According to police, the teenager was walking in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue when she was abducted at knifepoint.

    Police allege the suspect took her to an undisclosed location where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted over several hours.

    The teenager eventually escaped and used a passerby’s phone to call police.

    The sex crimes unit investigated and identified a suspect.

    A 40-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with several offences including kidnapping and three counts of sexual assault with a weapon. He is in custody.

    opinion

    opinion Biden needs to stand with Trudeau as India-Canada rift continues: analyst

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands isolated over inflamed tensions with India over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, analyst Eric Ham says U.S. President Joe Biden should seize on this moment and stand firmly beside Canada, his most steadfast ally, on this issue.

