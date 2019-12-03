A teen driver has been airlifted to hospital after a head-on collision with a school bus.

RCMP said around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a crash between a car and a school bus at the Otterburne turnoff on Highway 59. STARS said the crash was a head-on collision that happened about three miles north of St. Pierre Jolys.

The Red River Valley School Division has confirmed with CTV News the bus was carrying students from the division, but wouldn’t tell us which school the students were from.

RCMP said there were no injuries to any passengers on the bus, but the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

In a statement to CTV News, STARS said the driver – a man in his teens, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

RCMP has no other details available at this time.