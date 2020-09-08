WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old male from Thompson, Man. is facing charges of impaired driving after a teenager was killed in a collision on Monday.

Thompson RCMP responded to the report of the collision at 3:20 a.m. on Monday in Paint Lake Provincial Park, located 37 kilometres south of Thompson.

RCMP said according to a witness, a vehicle had driven into the brush in the campground and hit a tree. When Mounties located the vehicle, a 17-year-old male was found pinned underneath it. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration nearly twice the legal limit following a breath test at the detachment.

He is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death. The 17-year-old was released from custody, and charges are pending.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

RCMP, along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating.