

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP has fined a 17-year-old boy who was doing 190km/h in a 100km/h zone on Highway 34 Friday.

In a tweet, police say the driver told the officer he was “stressed out about school and needed to get home quickly.”

17yo male was driving home from school on Friday doing 190kmh in 100kmh zone on #MBHwy34. Told the officer he was stressed out about school and needed to get home quickly. Fined $1228 and served a Serious Offence Notice for a license review with MPI. #noexcuses #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/fBYQIdG4o7 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 25, 2019

The driver was fined $1228 and served a serious offence notice for a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.