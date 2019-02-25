Featured
Teenager 'stressed out about school' caught doing 90km over speed limit
Credit: RCMP Manitoba/Twitter
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 3:56PM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 4:03PM CST
Manitoba RCMP has fined a 17-year-old boy who was doing 190km/h in a 100km/h zone on Highway 34 Friday.
In a tweet, police say the driver told the officer he was “stressed out about school and needed to get home quickly.”
The driver was fined $1228 and served a serious offence notice for a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.