WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged two teenagers after a man was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed at a beer vendor in the city’s West End last week.

Police responded to the incident, which took place at a store in the 700 block of Maryland Street at around 6:45 p.m. on August 13. Officers allege two males were seen assaulting the victim.

Shortly after, officers found an injured male at the Health Sciences Centre, who had been taken there in critical condition.

Police investigated and determined the suspects went to the vendor and stabbed the victim. Officers said the reason for the stabbing is unknown, and the victim doesn’t know the attackers.

Police identified two suspects and arrested them on Aug. 14 at two separate homes, one in the Lord Selkirk Park area and the other in West Broadway.

One suspect was found to be in possession of a knife at the time of arrest, officers said.

Two 17-year-old males are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspects are in custody.