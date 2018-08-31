

CTV Winnipeg





Three youths and one man reportedly robbed two different liquor marts making away with numerous expensive liquor bottles, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The first robbery happened at a Manitoba Liquor Mart in the 2800 block of Pembina Highway on Aug. 24 around 4 p.m.

Police said in a news release, the suspects parked at the back of the store to avoid being detected. The man stayed in the car, while the three teenagers covered their faces and stole multiple bottles between $3,500 and $4,000.

The group then drove to a second Manitoba Liquor Mart in the 400 block of North Town Road and two youth entered the store.

The store manager was threatened as he tried to approach them, and they stole a number of bottle of alcohol, but were confronted by an off-duty RCMP member.

He identified himself as an officer and the teenagers began throwing bottles at him, hitting him in the head and eventually escaping. The officer suffered minor injuries.

They stole approximately $1,200 worth of liquor.

On Thursday, police received a hang-up call from an address in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue and arrested the youth they spoke with. He was found to have a folding knife in his possession.

Police officers found the 16-year-old boy to be responsible for 23 different robberies at liquor marts having stolen liquor worth $11,275.

He has been charged with:

Robbery (x2)

Assault a Peace Officer

Possession of a Weapon

Theft Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fail to Comply with Sentence (x2)

He was also processed on the strength of four outstanding warrants for charges of six counts of theft under $5,000 and twelve counts of failing to comply with a sentence.

Later in the day police arrested the 24-year-old, Caiden Jessy Bjornsson in the area of Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue.

He’s been charged with robbery and theft under $5,000.

Both males were detained in custody.