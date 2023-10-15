Winnipeg

    • Teens arrested for pointing guns from downtown parkade

    A group of teenagers face weapons-related charges after they were seen pointing guns at passing vehicles downtown Saturday night.

    Police said they dispatched "numerous police resources" to a multi-story parkade in the 200 block of Hargrave Street around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Several people had been seen pointing firearms at vehicles below. No shots were reported to have been fired.

    The Winnipeg Police Service sent general patrol and foot patrol officers, as well as the Tactical Support Team and Air1, the police helicopter.

    Six teenagers were arrested: four males aged 14, 15, 18, and 19, and two females aged 16 and 19.

    Police seized several weapons, including an AK-47 replica pellet gun, two replica BB guns, an air pellet gun, two machetes, and a can of bear spray.

    All six suspects face possession of weapons charges, which must be proven in court.

    The 15-year-old is also facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

    The 16-year-old female remains behind bars. All others were released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.

