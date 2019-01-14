Featured
Teens charged in liquor store theft
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 1:21PM CST
Three teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 16 have been arrested after a liquor store theft in Winnipeg and an alleged threat to kill two police officers.
Police say three youths allegedly held up the store Sunday afternoon and a 14-year-old suspect was violent and uttered the death threats after he was arrested.
A 16-year-old male suspect allegedly threw a liquor bottle at an officer during a foot chase, narrowly missing him, while a second 16-year-old was found hiding in a yard after police dogs tracked him down.
Two of the teens remain in custody while the third person has been released on a promise to appear.