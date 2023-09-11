Teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in Winnipeg park killing

Two teens have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man in a parking lot at a Winnipeg park more than a year ago.

The two teens - a girl who was 15 at the time of her arrest, and a boy who was 17 at the time of his arrest, were in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Monday.

They have both pleaded guilty to the charge second-degree murder.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teens were charged in connection with the death of 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg, who was found dead in his car in a parking lot of Assiniboine Park in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2022.

A date for sentencing has not yet been set, but the Crown has told the court it expects to seek an adult sentence for both the teens.

