WINNIPEG -- Four teenagers allegedly broke into a Winnipeg high-rise and caused $30,000 worth of damages, before getting stuck in an elevator.

Police said officers were called to the building in the first 100 block of Garry Street on Sunday around 8:44 a.m. Police received a report of damage to an elevated viewing area.

When officers arrived, they found four teenagers stuck in an elevator.

A 14-year-old girl and three 17-year-old boys have been charged with breaking and entering, and mischief over $5,000.

One boy was detained in custody. The others were released on undertakings.

Police said preliminary estimates show there was about $30,000 in damages caused to the viewing area.