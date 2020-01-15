WINNIPEG -- A teepee set up near the Disraeli bridge as a shelter for the homeless has been destroyed by fire.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said firefighters responded at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the location on Henry Avenue, where they found the teepee and its contents completely engulfed in flames.

They managed to put out the fire within a short time.

The spokesperson said the teepee was not occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

This was the second fire this month in the same area, with the city said is home to a “temporary encampment.”

Around 5 a.m. on Jan. 3, firefighters put out a small tent fire and some smouldering materials at the site.

In that incident, paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of that fire is believed to be accidental, caused by a candle left burning in the tent.

The city said the cause of the more recent fire is undetermined.

The teepee and the tent were set up at the corner of Henry Avenue and Martha Street in December.

At the time, the city indicated it recognized the structures were ceremonial rather than permanent, and decided against knocking them down.

With files from CTV's Danton Unger