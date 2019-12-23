WINNIPEG -- Two teepees set up near the Disraeli Bridge as a shelter for the homeless will not be torn down, at least for now, the city says because of their sacred nature and ceremonial significance.

Over the past two weeks, two separate teepees were set up on a field along Henry Avenue near the Disraeli Bridge, in order to create a warm space. In the past months, an encampment of people experiencing homelessness has popped up in the area directly beside the Manitoba Métis Federation.

The teepees will be open for those who need it, with organizers bringing firewood to keep the patrons warm throughout the winter.

In a post on Facebook Healing Together Winnipeg, a men’s support group said the supplies for the teepees were donated by a number of different community groups and residents – including Wally Richard who donated the canvas in honour of his nephew Matthew Allen Sutherland.

A similar idea was attempted in the area in November when a community group built two warming shelters and dropped them off. The huts were promptly removed by the city.

READ MORE: Removed homeless shelters leave organizers ‘heartbroken’, but city says proper protocol wasn’t followed

This time around, the city said it has no plans of tearing the structures down.

“We recognize and respect the sacred nature of the teepee and ceremonial significance of activities within it. At this time, for these reasons, we will not be removing them,” a city spokesperson told CTV News in a written statement.

The city said representatives from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will be visiting the teepees to do community outreach, identify potential hazards and provide fire safety information.

The city said it is important to note the difference between the ceremonial structure and a permanent one.

“The shelters previously delivered to this location were considered tiny homes and therefore were more subject to more specific zoning requirements,” the spokesperson said. “Due to the fire and public safety risks they posed and based on requests from individuals already residing at the encampment, the City removed them.”