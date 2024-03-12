Temperature records broken in Manitoba throughout the winter: ECCC
If the months of December to February felt warmer than usual to Manitobans, they would be right and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has the data to back it up.
December to February is known as the meteorological winter and the 2023-24 version saw some areas of the province set new records for the warmest ever, while in Winnipeg, it was the second warmest ever.
The warmest winter came all the way back in 1877-78.
“The season mean for this period was minus 8.1…the normal is minus 14.3, giving us a departure from normal of 6.2. So that’s pretty significant,” said Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC.
According to ECCC, eight spots in the province set records for their warmest meteorological winter, while another four – including Winnipeg – marked the second warmest ever.
The weather agency also noted there were 150 daytime high records over the three months and only two recorded cold snaps.
Hasell said there are a few factors that lead to these balmy temperatures, including climate change and the current El Nino conditions.
“El Nino is the warm phase in the Pacific (Ocean) at the equator. It’s also the warm phase for us. We care about what happens in the Pacific because, in this case, it actually changes the weather we see here. It pushes the jet streams further north.”
When the jet stream moves further north, Hasell said it also means the warmer weather comes with it.
She mentioned the warmer weather also brought drier conditions, especially in Winnipeg.
“We got 21.3 millimetres of liquid equivalent. So whatever fell as rain is measured as rain, whatever fell as snow is melted and we measure that. The normal for this time of year is 55.2. So we were at 39 per cent of the amount of precipitation that we would normally see.”
While these El Nino conditions are set to stick around for the next month or so, Hasell said they likely won’t have an impact on what the spring and summer look like.
“So the transition from El Nino to ENSO-neutral is likely by April-June (with a) 79 per cent chance, increasing odds to La Nina (in) June-August (with a) 55 per cent chance,” said Hasell, noting this is the most recent information from the Climate Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States.
In the meantime, Hasell said people should expect some variability in the forecast over the next few weeks, as a freeze-thaw cycle hits, but a cold air system is expected to hit the province by the weekend, bringing an extended dip in the forecast.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Two dead, one injured in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investgating after two males were killed in a triple shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.